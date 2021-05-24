St. Cloud School board chair Shannon Haws joined me on WJON today. She says they haven't forgotten about the need for renovations at Apollo High School. Haws says they don't have a timeline for when they may ask voters to approve renovations at Apollo High School but they have had discussions on the subject. She says they are looking at next steps with the project, and are exploring potential funding options in hopes of reducing the amount of potential tax burden on the public. Haws says they "want to be good stewards of the public dollars".

Both Tech and Apollo High School held their proms Saturday May 15. Haws says this was a great celebrations for these students and was happy this event could take place in a mostly normal way. Haws says plans are in place for the Tech and Apollo graduations this week. Both schools will hold their graduations ceremonies at Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. Both will be this Friday with Tech's at 5pm and Apollo's at 8pm.

Haws says projections for summer school participation are pretty consistent with past years and she isn't seeing an increase despite the pandemic. She says registrations are still going on.

The school district is planning numerous improvements which include improvements at controlled entrances at Talahi, Oak Hill and Discovery Elementary schools, a reconstruct of the drop off and pick up location at South Middle School and parking lot work at numerous locations.

Shannon Haws or Superintendent Willie Jett join me the last Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.

