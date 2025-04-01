St. Cloud Restaurant Celebrating Milestone in April

Bravo Burritos has been a staple Mexican restaurant in St. Cloud for 4 decades. They are celebrating 40 years in business this month with milestone events planned on April 16 and 26.

Bravo has been known for serving up scratch-cooked burritos, tacos, nachos, bowls, and catering to the Central Minnesota community. Throughout the month, Bravo will honor its rich heritage with a series of celebrations, giveaways, and a heartfelt look back—while continuing to push forward.

“Sam and I started at Bravo Burrito when we were young, just looking for a job,” says co-owner Mike Lardy, who began working at the restaurant in 1999, with Sam joining in 2005. “Now it’s our home. Our kids are growing up here. And we feel so proud to carry on something that’s become part of the fabric of this town.”

Bravo Burrito was founded in 1985 by Bill and Helen Shay Ellenbecker, introducing a bold west-coast style of Mexican cooking to Central Minnesota.

Bravo Burrito Bravo Burrito loading...

April 16: Anniversary Day – Travel Back to 1985

On Tuesday, April 16—the anniversary of Bravo Burrito's opening—customers are invited to step back in time. Guests wearing any Bravo Burrito apparel, old or new, will receive their meal at 1985 prices. New merch will also be available for purchase. The day will feature giveaways, a live game of Plinko with prizes, and a whole lot of nostalgia.

“It’s our way of thanking the regulars who’ve been with us for decades—and showing new guests what Bravo is all about,” says Sam.

April 26: Bravo After Hours – 40th Anniversary Bash

Rarely does it happen at their current location, Bravo will stay open late for a 21+ celebration on Saturday, April 26 from 9 PM to midnight. The kitchen will be closed, but guests can enjoy snacks, beer, margaritas, and a limited menu of Mike & Sam’s favorite adult beverages. Local favorite DJ Soulful Sounder (Josh Johnson) will spin the vibe all night, and the dining room will be transformed with mood lighting and music to match.

“This is a nod to the ‘back room’ bar days of our old downtown St. Cloud location,” Mike says. “We’re bringing some of that late-night energy back—just for one night.”