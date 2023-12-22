St. Cloud Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Well Behind Goal

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is the final few days of the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle campaign.

Lieutenant Nate North says they are running well behind their goal as they wrap up the annual fundraising campaign on Saturday.

He says their goal this year is $182,000 but as of earlier this week they were only at $130,000.

If you have time on Saturday and want to volunteer to ring the bell at one of their locations you can still sign-up online.

If you aren't able to volunteer, you can make a donation virtually on their website.

