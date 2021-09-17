St. Cloud Private School on MDH List of COVID Outbreaks

ST. CLOUD -- A private school in St. Cloud is included on a list of schools that has had an outbreak of COVID-19 cases to start the school year.

Prince of Peace Lutheran School is included on the list of school buildings with five or more confirmed cases in students or staff during a two-week period.

The list is updated every Thursday. The school buildings listed may not have an ongoing transmission. Schools that have not had a case in 28 days will be removed from the list.

There are 26 schools on the list this week.

CountySchool, City
AnokaDaVinci Academy, Ham Lake
CarverBayview Elementary, Waconia
CarverBluff Creek Elementary, Chanhassen
CarverSouthwest Christian High School, Chaska
CarverSt. John's Lutheran School, Chaska
CarverWaconia Middle School, Waconia
DakotaFarmington High School, Farmington
DakotaSt. Croix Lutheran, West St. Paul
FreebornAlbert Lea High School, Albert Lea
FreebornAlbert Lea Senior High, Albert Lea
FreebornLakeview Elementary, Albert Lea
HennepinParnassus Preparatory School, Maple Grove
HennepinYinghua Academy, Minneapolis
HoustonSpring Grove Secondary, Spring Grove
LyonMinneota Secondary, Minneota
MowerAustin Senior High, Austin
MowerI.J. Holton Intermediate School, Austin
NicolletNicollet Senior High School, Nicollet
OlmstedKellogg Middle, Rochester
OlmstedWillow Creek Middle, Rochester
StearnsPrince of Peace Lutheran School, Saint Cloud
SteeleOwatonna Middle School, Owatonna
SteeleOwatonna Senior High, Owatonna
SteeleWashington Elementary, Owatonna
SteeleWilson Elementary, Owatonna
WashingtonSkyview Community Elementary, Oakdale

WJON News did reach out to Prince of Peace Lutheran School for a comment, but we have not heard back from them yet.

