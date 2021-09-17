St. Cloud Private School on MDH List of COVID Outbreaks
ST. CLOUD -- A private school in St. Cloud is included on a list of schools that has had an outbreak of COVID-19 cases to start the school year.
Prince of Peace Lutheran School is included on the list of school buildings with five or more confirmed cases in students or staff during a two-week period.
The list is updated every Thursday. The school buildings listed may not have an ongoing transmission. Schools that have not had a case in 28 days will be removed from the list.
Get our free mobile app
There are 26 schools on the list this week.
|County
|School, City
|Anoka
|DaVinci Academy, Ham Lake
|Carver
|Bayview Elementary, Waconia
|Carver
|Bluff Creek Elementary, Chanhassen
|Carver
|Southwest Christian High School, Chaska
|Carver
|St. John's Lutheran School, Chaska
|Carver
|Waconia Middle School, Waconia
|Dakota
|Farmington High School, Farmington
|Dakota
|St. Croix Lutheran, West St. Paul
|Freeborn
|Albert Lea High School, Albert Lea
|Freeborn
|Albert Lea Senior High, Albert Lea
|Freeborn
|Lakeview Elementary, Albert Lea
|Hennepin
|Parnassus Preparatory School, Maple Grove
|Hennepin
|Yinghua Academy, Minneapolis
|Houston
|Spring Grove Secondary, Spring Grove
|Lyon
|Minneota Secondary, Minneota
|Mower
|Austin Senior High, Austin
|Mower
|I.J. Holton Intermediate School, Austin
|Nicollet
|Nicollet Senior High School, Nicollet
|Olmsted
|Kellogg Middle, Rochester
|Olmsted
|Willow Creek Middle, Rochester
|Stearns
|Prince of Peace Lutheran School, Saint Cloud
|Steele
|Owatonna Middle School, Owatonna
|Steele
|Owatonna Senior High, Owatonna
|Steele
|Washington Elementary, Owatonna
|Steele
|Wilson Elementary, Owatonna
|Washington
|Skyview Community Elementary, Oakdale
WJON News did reach out to Prince of Peace Lutheran School for a comment, but we have not heard back from them yet.
10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud
[gallery gallerytitle="Quarterback Options for the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft"