St. Cloud Police Looking for Stolen Van, Wheelchair

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are asking for your help in finding a stolen van. The incident happened Sunday in the 200 block of 4th Avenue Northeast.

Police say sometime between 2:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. a 2005 Dodge Caravan was taken from the homes driveway.

The van is described as white in color with Minnesota license plates 753-TYG. The van also had the owners motorized wheelchair in the back. The wheelchair is valued at $5,000.

Anyone with information on the vehicle theft is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.