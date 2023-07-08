UPDATE: Police Find Parents of Boy Found Alone in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities have located the parents of a boy found alone Saturday morning.
The St. Cloud Police Department found the boy alone on the Veterans Bridge around 10:00 a.m. and asked for the public's help locating his parents.
Police say the boy's parents were located Saturday afternoon around 4:00 p.m.
