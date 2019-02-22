St. Cloud Police Investigating Death of 63-year-old Man

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old man.

Police say his body was found at a home at 816 7th Avenue South in St. Cloud, just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to assist investigators with processing the scene.

Police say there is no indication of any danger to the public.

The case remains active and no additional information is being released at this time.