St. Cloud Police Cracking Down on Loud Mufflers

The general noise ordinance is 10 p.m. in St. Cloud where people can be cited for noisy stereos or just noise in general from a residence. St. Cloud Police Chief Jeff Oxton indicates loud vehicles can be frustrating and they are cracking down on modified loud mufflers. He says some individuals chose to alter their mufflers and they drive accordingly to highlight the altering of the mufflers. Oxton says there is a state statute that says people cannot alter mufflers to cause cracking or popping.

Oxton says St. Cloud Police will be enforcing the state statute which will include "waves of enforcement detail". He says if you modified your muffler to make it louder you can expect a ticket. Oxton says these vehicle are "very disruptive".

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Police Chief Jeff Oxton it is available below.