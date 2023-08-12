St. Cloud Movie Theaters Revisited: Drive-Ins

The St. Cloud metro area had 2 drive-in movie theaters. The Cloud Drive-In was located in Waite Park in the approximate area where Parkwood 18 is now. The address was 1531 Division Street in Waite Park. The drive-in opened June 10, 1949 and accommodated 389 cars with 1 screen. The Cloud Drive-In was operated by Cinema entertainment and remained in operation until the late 1970s.

The 10-Hi Drive In was located on the east side of St. Cloud in the general vicinity of Mies Outland-St. Cloud. The 10-Hi Drive In opened in 1962 with the film "One Eyed Jacks" staring Marlon Brando. Vehicle capacity was 300 with 1 screen and operated until the late 1970s.