Explore Minnesota; Drive-ins and Campsites [PODCAST]

Every other week Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joins me on WJON. Today she talked about the 6 drive-in movie theaters in Minnesota which includes Starlite Drive-in in Litchfield and Long Drive-in Theater in Long Prairie. The other drive ins are in Elko, Lake Elmo, Laverne and Warren. Listen to my conversation with Alssya and Jerry Carlson below.

Minnesota also has many remote backpacking campsites. They include the Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness area, Wild River State Park, Itasca State Park, Myre-Big Island State Park, and Maplewood State Park.

Alyssa Hayes joined Jerry Carlson and I every other week on WJON starting at 8:15 a.m.