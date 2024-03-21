St. Cloud Metro Bus Workers Ratify New Three-Year Contract
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Public transportation drivers in St. Cloud have approved a new contract.
Teamsters Local 638 represents St. Cloud Metro Bus workers. The union says they rejected two prior offers before accepting the latest from St. Cloud Metro Bus.
The three-year contract includes a wage increase of 17 to 24 percent, recognition of Juneteenth as a paid holiday, higher pension contributions, better vacation benefits, shorter disciplinary times, and trainer pay for all hours worked for drivers in Sauk Rapids, St. Cloud, and Waite Park.
Teamsters Local 638 represents more than 5,000 workers across Minnesota and North Dakota.
