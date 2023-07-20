St. Cloud Man Sentenced to Prison for Raping Young Girl
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a St. Cloud man to 30 years in prison for raping a young girl multiple times over the years.
A jury found 37-year-old Jairo Fernandez Sorto guilty of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in April.
The girl told authorities the abuse happened dating back to 2016 when she was just eight years-old.
The abuse came to light when the 14-year-old victim told a teacher about it. The girl said Fernandez Sorto would rape her about three times a week. She also said he bought her the morning-after pill on two different occasions because he was worried she might be pregnant.
Fernandez-Sorto gets credit for having served 281 days in jail.
After serving his sentence, Fernandez-Sorto will be on probation for 109 years.