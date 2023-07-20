St. Cloud Man Sentenced to Prison for Raping Young Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a St. Cloud man to 30 years in prison for raping a young girl multiple times over the years.

A jury found 37-year-old Jairo Fernandez Sorto guilty of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in April.

The girl told authorities the abuse happened dating back to 2016 when she was just eight years-old.

The abuse came to light when the 14-year-old victim told a teacher about it. The girl said Fernandez Sorto would rape her about three times a week. She also said he bought her the morning-after pill on two different occasions because he was worried she might be pregnant.

Get our free mobile app

Fernandez-Sorto gets credit for having served 281 days in jail.

After serving his sentence, Fernandez-Sorto will be on probation for 109 years.

LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more Stacker examined Internal Revenue Service tax return data to see which states had the highest share of people who earned $1 million or more in 2019.