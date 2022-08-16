St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Teen Girls

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to raping two 15-year-old girls has been given a stayed sentence.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 36-year-old Mowlid Muktar Osman to a stayed sentence of four years in prison. He gets credit for having served 60 days in the county jail.

According to the charges, Osman bought the girls alcohol and cigarettes one day last November. He then brought them back to his south St. Cloud apartment.

The girls gave a statement to police saying that they were drinking and smoking with Osman when he told the first girl that it was "time for sex". Osman is accused of taking the girl into the bedroom and forcing her to perform a sex act before raping her. The girl said Osman stopped and said she was too young. The second victim said Osman then brought her into the bedroom and raped her.

Officers later taped a phone call between Osman and the girls and court records show he admitted to having sex with both of them.

