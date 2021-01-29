St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Importing Meth Into Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to importing drugs across state lines has received a stayed sentence of just over 8 years in prison.

Forty-two-year-old Eric Noble was charged after a search warrant turned up what authorities say was a large amount of methamphetamine in his home.

Noble pleaded guilty in November.

According to the criminal complaint, officers found several bags of meth in the home in the 200 block of Tranquility Drive in St. Cloud in January 2019. Those bags added up to more than 5 1/2 pounds of the drug. Surveillance equipment, cell phones, and other electronic devices were also found inside the house.

Police say Noble admitted to buying approximately 140 pounds of meth from out of state at $3,500 per pound and then selling it for $5,000 per pound.

Noble gets credit for serving 16 days in jail and will be on probation for 35 years.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app