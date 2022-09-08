St. Cloud Man Sentenced for His Role in Avon Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has been sentenced.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 21-year-old Grant Monaghan to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served 185 days in the county jail.

Monaghan pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon in July.

Authorities have also formally charged 21-year-old Emmanuel Johnson of St. Cloud in that shooting. He's awaiting extradition back to Minnesota from a jail in Harvey, Illinois.

Court records show the shooting happened in a gun deal gone bad.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Char Avenue Northeast in Avon on the morning of March 8th. Police were called to the scene after an 18-year-old man said he was shot in the chest.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital where he underwent surgery.

Court records show Monaghan turned himself in after the incident and provided details on the shooting. Court records allege Monaghan said it was "Smurf" who shot the victim during a deal to sell a gun. "Smurf" was later identified as Johnson. Monaghan said Johnson robbed the victim of the money and shot him once in the chest.

