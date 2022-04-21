St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting Charge

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon following a shooting in south St. Cloud last spring.

An officer heard gunshots in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue South in the early morning hours of March 10, 2021. The officer responded to the Go For It Gas parking lot and saw a man sitting in an SUV.

The officer tried to get the man to exit the vehicle but he sped off, crashed into a retaining wall, and fled on foot.

Police say a rifle was found in the front seat.

Authorities set up a perimeter and brought in a police dog, but were unable to find the suspect. Police talked with a victim at the scene who says he was shot at but was not hit.

Get our free mobile app

The suspect was then found walking in an alley in the 700 Block between 6th and 7th Avenue South nearly two hours later. An officer again tried to stop the man, who again fled on foot and ran into a nearby home.

The officer followed the suspect into the home and brought him down with the use of a taser.

The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Christopher Murry and was booked into the Stearns County Jail.

Police say Murry has a previous felony weapons conviction, making it illegal for him to have a gun.

He'll be sentenced on July 20th.

Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls

27 Things All Minnesotan's Have in Their Junk Drawer