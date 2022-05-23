St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man charged with having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to one of the charges.

Get our free mobile app

Twenty-one-year-old Gaige Barrett has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13-years-old. A charge of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct has been dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Court records show the girl met Barrett on a social media "app" and said she was 15-years-old.

According to the criminal complaint, Barrett invited the girl to a party and they met after her parents went to sleep. Barrett brought the girl to a house in the 800 block of 35th Avenue North in St. Cloud. The girl told police Barrett touched her sexually both over and under her clothing despite her telling him no.

Barrett will be sentenced on July 13th.

Minnesota Vikings 2022 Draft Picks

Central Minnesota County Fair Schedule 2022