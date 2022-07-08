St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Raping Unconscious Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to raping a woman while she was unconscious.

Twenty-nine-year-old Markus Ost has pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct while the victim was physically helpless.

St. Cloud Police got a call on February 8th reporting that Ost had raped a woman and they were asking police to do a welfare check on the victim. The victim then called police later in the day to report what had happened.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman and Ost had been arguing in the early morning hours outside a friend's apartment. When they returned to their north St. Cloud apartment, Ost allegedly became verbally and physically aggressive.

Get our free mobile app

Court records show Ost then pushed the woman onto the bed, stripped her of her clothes, punched her in the face, and began choking her. The woman told police she lost consciousness and when she came to, Ost was giving her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and was raping her.

Ost has previous convictions of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order and domestic assault in 2015. He'll be sentenced for this crime in August.

See This Northern Minnesota House- Secluded and Stunning

Central Minnesota Storm Photos from May 12th, 2022