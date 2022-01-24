St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Gun Charge, Other Charges Dropped

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who took part in a St. Joseph armed robbery when he was 17-years-old has run afoul of the law again.

Nineteen-year-old Tanner Crane has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun.

An aggravated robbery charge stemming from a January 2021 incident where he was accused of stealing a pair of expensive sneakers from two men has been dismissed. A drug charge alleging Crane was trying to sell Percocet pills also was dismissed.

He pleaded guilty to the gun charge after Sartell Police discovered the weapon following a traffic crash. Court records show Crane was overdosing on a mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine last May when he crashed the car.

Get our free mobile app

Officers discovered the gun when it fell out of Crane's waistband.

Crane is unable to have a gun after being convicted of a 2019 hold-up of a man fishing at Millstream Park in St. Joseph. He was given a stayed sentence of nearly five years in prison.

Now, the Stearns County Attorney's Office says Crane is expected to be given a 5-year prison sentence for the gun possession charge.

10 Things All Minnesotans Can Relate to

Look Inside This Jaw-Dropping Mansion for Sale on a Lake in Frazee