St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty in Large Drug Bust
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge after a traffic stop caught him with 254 grams of methamphetamine.
Forty-seven-year-old Gregory Britton pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth within a 90-day period. The traffic stop also turned up plastic baggies, a scale, and more than $1600 in cash.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement tried to make a traffic stop near Clearwater in July 2022. The driver was speeding, crossing over both the fog line and the center line of County Road 75.
The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver continued on, at one point, driving through a stop sign. Court records show Britton then stopped the car, exited, and yelled that he was going to jail.
Authorities say Britton smelled like marijuana and a search of the vehicle turned up the drugs and paraphernalia inside a lunchbox.
He'll be sentenced in November.
LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state
Gallery Credit: Aine Givens
LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter
Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff
LOOK: Popular fashion trends from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa