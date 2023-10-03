St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty in Large Drug Bust

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge after a traffic stop caught him with 254 grams of methamphetamine.

Forty-seven-year-old Gregory Britton pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or meth within a 90-day period. The traffic stop also turned up plastic baggies, a scale, and more than $1600 in cash.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement tried to make a traffic stop near Clearwater in July 2022. The driver was speeding, crossing over both the fog line and the center line of County Road 75.

The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver continued on, at one point, driving through a stop sign. Court records show Britton then stopped the car, exited, and yelled that he was going to jail.

Authorities say Britton smelled like marijuana and a search of the vehicle turned up the drugs and paraphernalia inside a lunchbox.

He'll be sentenced in November.

