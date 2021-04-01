St. Cloud Man Charged With Selling Large Amounts of Meth

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with three felonies following a drug investigation involving a large amount of methamphetamine.

Forty-eight-year-old Daniel McNinch faces drug and weapons charges after authorities learned he was selling large amounts of meth in central Minnesota.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force began investigating McNinch early this year. Officers say McNinch was routinely selling the drugs out of his St. Cloud home in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue North.

Records show an undercover informant bought meth from McNinch on three occasions in January and February.

Police then learned McNinch was receiving wholesale amounts of the drug through the mail and storing it at his home in Onamia. Surveillance showed McNinch making frequent trips between his St. Cloud home and his Onamia home in the following weeks.

A search warrant was used to uncover what authorities say was more than three pounds of the drug, guns, ammunition, packaging materials, cell phones, and more than $10,000 in cash.

McNinch is charged with aggravated possession with intent to sell meth, 1st-degree sale of meth, and for having a gun after a previous conviction.

McNinch is due in Stearns County District Court on June 14th.