St. Cloud Man Charged With Raping Teenage Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with sexually abusing a teenage girl over the last several months.

Forty-three-year-old Carlos Calachij Gutierrez is charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

St. Cloud Police responded to a report of child sexual abuse on Wednesday and learned that the girl's mother had discovered the alleged abuse was taking place while she was at work. She confronted Calachij Gutierrez who denied having sexual intercourse with the girl.

The victim told police that he began sexually abusing her three months ago and did it every time they were alone together, with the most recent assault taking place just two days prior.

Officers interviewed Calachij Gutierrez who allegedly admitted he had intercourse with the girl and he knew that it was wrong, but only did it because she begged him to.

He's making his first court appearance on the charge Friday.

