St. Cloud Man Accused of Days Long Assault on a Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with seven felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman and her son despite court orders to stay away from them.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 24-year-old Jeffrey Jennings Jr. assaulted the woman over a period of 15 days at his south St. Cloud apartment.

Records show the victim was at a party on December 27th when Jennings showed up and brought her back to his apartment unit. She told police she had been there until police were called on January 10th because she was afraid of what Jennings would do to her if she left.

Eventually, the victim's sister brought the woman's son there. Jennings allegedly assaulted her daily and choked her more than once. He also allegedly used a cord to whip the boy when he wouldn't go sit in a corner.

Get our free mobile app

Jennings was arrested when arriving police officers saw him leaving the apartment complex. He told officers no one was inside his apartment unit, but the woman and boy were eventually found inside.

Court records show both the mother and the boy had bruises and visible marks on them.

Jennings is charged with two counts of violating a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO), two counts of felony domestic violence, two counts of felony assault, and one count of domestic assault by strangulation.

He has previous domestic-related convictions in both Stearns and Chippewa counties.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

