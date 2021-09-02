St. Cloud Man Accused of Assaulting Paramedics

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with felony assault for allegedly attacking two paramedics.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 3000 block of Clearwater Road Tuesday. Officers arrived to find two male paramedics on the ground struggling with a third man. Police were able to take control of the suspect, 33-year-old Nicholas Videen.

Court records show Videen became agitated when the EMTs arrived and began swinging with closed fists at the two paramedics. A struggle ensued and Videen was brought to the ground and subdued.

The complaint accuses Videen of trying to scratch and bite the men and at one point jammed his fingers into the eye of one of the paramedics. One of the victims suffered several cuts to his face as a result of the struggle.

Videen is charged with 4th-degree assault on emergency medical personnel and 5th-degree assault attempting to inflict bodily harm.

