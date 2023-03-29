St. Cloud Hosting Community Transportation Summit

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A transportation summit is being held next Thursday ahead of what's sure to be a challenging road construction season for St. Cloud motorists.

St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says it's a one-stop drop-in to learn all about these projects...

We've got quite a few organizations that are coming. MnDOT will be there talking about their big projects that they have, especially that highway 10/Highway 23 project because of all of the projects (that will be done this year) that's going to probably be the one that impacts our community the most because of what they're doing.

Hodel says the city is responsible for the new bridge as part of the Highway 10/Highway 23 reconstruction project...

And the bridge that's being added, that's kind of our side of that project. We've got 4th Street South where we're doing some utility replacement and resurfacing and then Highway 10 is going to be lowered by about 10 feet in elevation and then we will be putting a pedestrian bridge over on 4th Street.

The bridge will carry both traffic and pedestrians across Highway 10.

The Community Transportation Summit is an open house. It will be held on April 6th in the St. Cloud City Council chambers at City Hall from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The city of St. Cloud's 2023 road construction projects will also be highlighted at the summit.

