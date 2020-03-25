St. Cloud Hospital Limiting Visitor Access, Conducting Screenings

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is limiting access into the St. Cloud Hospital.

Effective immediately, the South Entrance of the hospital will be restricted to emergency department patients only from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. During these hours, all other patients and visitors should use the North Entrance.

From 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. all patients and visitors must use the South Entrance.

All other St. Cloud Hospital entrances will be closed to the public, except for:

- South Entrance - 24 hours per day

- North Entrance - 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

- South Parking Ramp Floor 2 Information Desk - 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

- Center for Surgical Care Entrance - during business hours.

Hospital staff will also screen people by taking temperatures and asking a series of questions. Still will deny access to those who do not pass the screening.

CentraCare says the only visitors permitted to enter any CentraCare building at this time are:

- Those for patients at end of life

- Those for patients who are critically ill

- Parent of minor child

- Baby delivery/labor support person

The new protocols are to help maintain the health of patients and health care workers.

