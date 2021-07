ST. CLOUD -- Fire crews were called to a garage fire Sunday night.

The St. Cloud fire department was called to the 1400 block of Eight Avenue North around 5:15 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

First responders arrived to find a detached garage fully engulfed. Fire crews were able to put out the blaze and no one was hurt.

The fire cause around $90,000 in damage. It's unknown what started the fire and the case remains under investigation.