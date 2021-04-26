St. Cloud Considering Cooper Avenue South Improvements

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud City Council will be asked Monday to approve a public hearing for making improvements to a stretch of Cooper Avenue South. The project would be from University Drive to 22nd Street South.

The improvements were met with considerable opposition in 2011 and again in 2015. However, city officials say public input from an informational meeting last week was generally supportive.

The city is looking to reconstruct the street from 12th Street South to Traverse Road with wider traffic lanes and bike lanes in both directions.

The project would also include street lighting, sidewalks, sanitary sewer replacements, a new water main and storm drain improvements down to the Traverse Road/22nd Street South area.

The cost of the project is nearly $6.2-million, but because the city was able to acquire federal funding, there are no planned special assessments for property owners.

If council members approve the resolution, a public hearing will be held on May 10th, with construction slated for 2022.