St. Cloud Church Working on Duelm Ballpark During ‘Serve Day’

ST. CLOUD -- Thousands of churches across the world will be giving back to their communities Saturday during "Serve Day".

Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud is participating this year for the first time. Pastor Brian Gobar says they have about 75 members of their congregation that will be going out to Duelm to work on that community's ballpark.

They've received $5,000, they needed another $7,000 in cash and in-kind contributions, so we've partnered with them and we will be tomorrow building a brand new ballfield out there and refurbishing the other two. We've had a couple of teams out there already doing some pre-work.

Gobar says another 25 volunteers will be going to Haws Park in St. Cloud to help clean up the park.