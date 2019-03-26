St. Cloud Chamber Announces 2019 Business Award Winners

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has announced their award winners for this year.

Doug and Carol Severson

Doug and Carol Severson , owners of Handyman's Hardware in St. Cloud, are the "Small Business Owners of the Year".

Steve and Jeff Mies

Steve and Jeff Mies , the third generation owners of Mies Outland based in Watkins, are the winners of the "Business Central Mark of Excellence: Family Owned Business".

Brenda Eisenschenk

Brenda Eisenschenk, the owner of inteleCONNCECT, is the "2019 Woman in Business Champion".

They will all be honored at the 2019 St. Cloud Area Business Awards Luncheon on April 30th at the Holiday Inn and Suites.