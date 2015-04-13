ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce and St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau have moved into a new collaborative location.

The building is near the Great River Regional Library at 1411 West St. Germain Street.

Teresa Bohnen is the President of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce, she says the location sets them up for the long term.

"I think we really are set and positioned for the next quarter of a century-to be in this location and to really provide a great facility for all Central Minnesota businesses."

Local businesses contributed towards the new office. Cold Spring, Granite-Tops, Marco, Falcon National Bank, Sunburst Memorials and Ron's Cabinets all donated to the new location.

Julie Lunning is the executive director with the St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau says the new location will allow them to work closely with the Chamber.

"The chamber focuses on local business and our focus is local business but bringing the business from outside the area-so being able to work together and collaberate on projects is fantastic."

The new location has a high-tech conference room that will be available for chamber members when it's not in use for a reduced price. The building also has more available parking compared to the previous Chamber location.

"I think this facilty speaks to the excellence that we run all of our programming and networking events with-so it's very exciting to be here," Bohnen says.