St. Cloud Blue Sox Holding Tryouts Next Week

The St. Cloud Blue Sox youth baseball organization is holding tryouts August 19th and 23rd from 6:30-8:00 p.m. each day on fields 5 and 6 at Whitney Park. Players only need to be at 1 date. There is NO fees for tryouts. The Blue Sox are a travel organization that play in the Gopher State League and offer teams that play at the 9U - 15U age groups. Blue Sox President Dan Heiser says he encourages parents to sign their kids up online at scbluesox.com but they will accept same day registration at Whitney Park. He says they don't want to cut kids and plan to offer a competitive, fun environment for kids to play baseball.

Dan Heiser says most teams play 2 of 3 tournaments close to home and most of the league games are played in the St. Cloud area with the longest away game an hour away. Blue Sox teams also have an opportunity to play in state tournaments. Heiser says players showing up for tryouts should bring a bat and glove and be ready to have some fun.

Listen to my full conversation with Blue Sox President Dan Heiser below.