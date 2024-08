St. Cloud Area Teams in State Amateur Baseball Tournament

The Class C and B State Amateur baseball tournaments start this weekend in Belle Plaine, Green Isle, Jordan and Shakopee. The lone St. Cloud area team playing in the Class B state tournament is the Cold Spring Springers. They will play the Minnetonka Monarchs Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Shakopee.

Class C teams:

Buckman Billygoats vs. Webster Sox, 6:30 p.m. Saturday August 17 @ Jordan

Farming Flames vs. Maple Lake Lakers, 11 a.m. Saturday August 17 @ Green Isle

Richmond Royals vs. Courtland Cubs, 6:30 p.m. Saturday August 17 @ Green Isle

Pierz Brewers vs. Carver Black Sox, 4 p.m. Saturday August 17 @ Jordan

Kimball Express vs. Luverne Redbirds, 1:30 p.m. Saturday August 17 @ Belle Plaine

Litchfield Blues vs. Bemidji Blue Ox, 1:30 p.m. Saturday August 17 @ Green Isle

Cold Spring Rockies vs. Perham Pirates, 1:30 p.m. Sunday at August 18 @ Belle Plaine

Princeton Panthers vs. Nisswa Lightning, 11 a.m. Sunday August 18 @ Jordan

St. Joseph Joes vs. Jackson Bulls, 1:30 p.m. Sunday August 18 @ Jordan

First round byes:

Sauk Centre Titans

Sartell Muskies

Watkins Clippers

Foley Lumberjacks