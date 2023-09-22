St. Cloud Area High School Football Preview – Week Four (September 22nd)

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm head east Friday night for a matchup with St. Francis. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

The Storm enter the matchup at 3-0 after a 27-20 nail-biting win over Monticello last week, while the Saints fell to 0-3 with a loss to Elk River.

ELSEWHERE:

ALEXANDRIA (3-0) @ SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN (0-3)

The Cardinals topped Tech 37-14 last week in Alexandria, while the Sabres lost 65-6 at Brainerd.

FOLEY (1-2) @ APOLLO (0-3)

The Falcons lost 37-6 at home to Litchfield last week, while the Eagles were shut out by Milaca 17-0. Of note, this will be the official ribbon-cutting game for Apollo's renovated field.

BEMIDJI (1-2) @ TECH (0-3)

The Lumberjacks dropped a close game with rival Moorhead by a 27-21 final score, while the Tigers suffered a 37-14 loss at Alexandria.

ROCORI (2-1) @ HUTCHINSON (3-0)

The Spartans blanked Benilde-St. Margaret's 13-0 last week for their second straight win, while the Tigers stayed undefeated with a 20-3 win at Totino-Grace.

CATHDERAL (0-3) @ OSAKIS (2-1)

The Crusaders lost 46-13 at Holdingford last week, while the Silverstreaks fell to 2-1 after a 38-14 loss at Eden Valley-Watkins.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS (3-0) @ PAYNESVILLE (2-1)

The Eagles stayed undefeated with a 38-14 home win over Osakis last week, while Paynesville was blanked 34-0 at Kimball.

ALBANY (2-1) @ PIERZ (2-1)

Both teams picked up wins last week. The Huskies defeated Sauk Centre 66-20 at home and the Pioneers picked up a 35-0 road shutout of Minnewaska.

KIMBALL (2-1) @ ROYALTON (1-2)

The Cubs topped Paynesville 34-0 last week, while Royalton earned its first win of the season by defeating Maple Lake 50-0.

BECKER (3-0) @ WILLMAR (1-2)

The Bulldogs ran their season-opening winning streak to three with a convincing 48-0 win over Holy Angels, while Willmar lost a nail-biter at Princeton by a 39-38 final score.