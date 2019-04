ST. CLOUD -- With the upcoming holiday, the City of St. Cloud has announced changes to garbage schedules.

St. Cloud River Bluffs Compost Site will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday. However, all garbage and recycling schedules for the week will remain the same.

The compost site will re-open at 9:00 on Saturday morning. If you have any questions you are asked to contact the Public Works Department at 320-650-2900.