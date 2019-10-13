St. Ben’s Sweeps Gustavus in the Snow

Despite snowy conditions on Saturday, the College of St. Benedict soccer team took down Gustavus Adolphus College to stay undefeated at home.

Neither team scored in the first half of the game. In the back half, Sydney Sherek and Megan Thompson each netted one for CSB. Kendall Koenen had a perfect game making five of five saves.

The Bennies improve to 7-2-2 and 4-0-1 MIAC. On Tuesday CSB will travel to Minneapolis to take on current MIAC leader Augsburg University.