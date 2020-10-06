SR-R Secondary to Remain in Hybrid Learning Model
SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School and High School students will remain in a Hybrid Learning Model. That model began on September 21st and was scheduled to continue through Tuesday, October 13th.
Monday night the school board met for their regular meeting and approved the continuation of the Hybrid Model for the 6th through 12th grade when they return from the MEA break and will remain in this model until further notice.
