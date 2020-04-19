South Haven Man Hurt in Dirt Bike Crash

ST. AUGUSTA -- A South Haven man was hurt in a dirt bike crash near St. Augusta on Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a home in the 3000 block of 170th Street in Fairhaven Township around 1:30 p.m.

Authorities say 41-year-old Kody Schmidt was riding a dirt bike in a field on his property when he lost control and fell on his knee. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of an upper leg injury.

The sheriff’s office says Schmidt was an experienced rider and was wearing safety equipment.