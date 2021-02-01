Souhan; Wolves’ Edwards Breaks Out [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves won at home against Cleveland 109-104 Sunday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says rookie 1st overall pick Anthony Edwards is quickly establishing himself as a NBA starter and could be a star. He says Edwards has proven to be a great dunker and has improved his shot making. Souhan says Edwards could even play the role of 4-man in a small lineup in a similar way to how P.J. Tucker did for Houston. Jim says it was good to see guards Edwards, Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell play well together. The Wolves play at Cleveland tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30.

The Minnesota Wild earned a 4-3 overall win over Colorado at home Sunday night. Jim says the Wild looked overmatched in their loss against Colorado Saturday night but this game was much different. He says it was unusual to see Jonas Brodin score the game-winning goal.

The Cleveland Indians signed former Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario to a 1-year $8 Million contract. Jim says the free agent market is still working itself out and says it's a good sign for the Twins that they have resumed talks with designated hitter Nelson Cruz. He says Major League Baseball is talking about delaying the start of spring training the the regular season by about a month. The plan could also include shortening the season to 154 games.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app