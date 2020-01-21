Souhan; Wolves and Wild Are Going the Wrong Direction [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves and the Wild both lost Monday night and both are trending toward missing the playoffs. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He isn't sure why the Timberwolves continue to struggle on defense but he did say they had a stretch of struggling on offense last night too. Listen below.

The Twins Winter Caravan stopped in St. Cloud last night. Jim talked about the tough decision Rocco Baldelli will have in choosing his lineups on the regular basis.

St. Thomas still hasn't decided where they may land after the MIAC told them to leave the conference last year. Jim thinks a move to Division I and the Summit League would make sense.