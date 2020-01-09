Souhan; Winfield Could be 1st or 2nd Round Pick [PODCAST]

Gopher safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has declared for the NFL draft and decided for forgo his last 2 years of college eligibility. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He expects Winfield to be a 1st or 2nd round pick but doesn't think the Vikings will be looking for a safety that high the draft. Jim also talks about the draft stock of receiver Tyler Johnson and linebacker Carter Coughlin. Listen to our conversation below.

The Vikings will play Saturday at San Francisco in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at 3:35, pregame on WJON at 2:30. Jim talks about the health of receiver Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

Gopher center Daniel Oturu by some is projected to be a lottery pick in the June NBA Draft. Jim isn't sure whether Oturu should leave for the draft after this season.