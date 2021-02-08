Souhan; Winfield, Bucs Outplayed Chiefs Offense [PODCAST]

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV 31-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says former Gopher safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and the Bucs defense outplayed the Chiefs injury riddled offense line. He says the defensive scheme from Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles made life difficult for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Jim says Winfield Jr. played a big role in the defense and picked off one of 2 interceptions thrown by Mahomes.

The Timberwolves split a pair of games at Oklahoma City this past weekend. Jim says the Wolves played well and won Friday night before playing a bad first half in route to their loss Saturday. He says the following players are showing they should be a part of this team's future; Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards, and Jarred Vanderbilt. He says it's possible that Karl-Anthony Towns is their best option on offense with Malik Beasley #2, Anthony Edwards #3 and D'Angelo Russell #4.

The Minnesota Wild would like to return to playing games starting Thursday at home against St. Louis. Jim says with 9 players on the Covid-19 restricted list he's not sure they'll have enough healthy players to make that happen. Jim says it is possible that a few players will come off the list in time to play Thursday but he thinks that might be too soon.

