Souhan; Wild Need More Scoring [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild are holding onto a Western Conference wildcard spot at the moment with 59 points but the competition has been inching closer. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan talked with me on WJON about what the Wild need. He said it's pretty simple, scoring. The Wild are lacking goal scorers which makes effort plays more important for them than for some teams.

Jim and I also discussed how far the Timberwolves are away from competing for the playoffs and if the Gopher women's basketball team can still make the NCAA tournament. Listen to the conversation below.