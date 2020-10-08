Souhan; Wild Continue Roster Overhaul [PODCAST]

Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin was active on the 2nd and final day of the NHL draft Wednesday. He traded Luke Kunin to Nashville for veteran Chris Bonino and and 2nd round draft pick. Guerin later traded his 6th and 7th round picks for a 5th round choice. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says the Wild are well positioned to make a run a free agents with the focus on goaltenders.

The Vikings are getting set to play at Seattle against the Seahawks Sunday night at 7:20, pregame on WJON at 6:00. The Vikings may have to play without middle linebacker Eric Kendricks. Kendricks sat out of practice Wednesday due to a foot injury. Jim says the Vikings haven't been very transparent with injury information. Souhan says the Vikings will be big underdogs Sunday night playing against one of the best offenses in the NFC led by quarterback Russell Wilson.

The NFL is faced with challenges with numerous teams dealing with positive Covid-19 players or staff members. Jim says this was going to happen without bubbles and many players and personnel involved. He says we'll likely see games get cancelled and not made up.