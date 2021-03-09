Souhan; Wild 2nd Best Team in West Division [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 Monday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild are looking like the 2nd best team in the West Division behind Vegas with lots of games to play. Souhan says rookie Kirill Kaprizov is well known nationally by NHL experts as an emerging talent. He says Kaprizov isn't putting up gaudy numbers yet but has generated attention for his play making skills.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons has joined the Twins. Jim says the Twins have plenty of time to get Simmons ready for the regular season.

The Gopher men's basketball team will play Northwestern Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Big Ten Tournament. Hear the game on AM 1390 with pregame coverage beginning at 5:00. Jim says Marcus Carr and Richard Pitino could be appearing in their last game in the Gopher program. Because of eligibility rules due to Covid-19 senior Brandon Johnson could return next season but it's unclear if that will happen. Souhan says Richard Pitino won't likely be back next season but it's unclear if a decision on his status will be announced immediately after their last game.

Dak Prescott received a $160 Million dollar multi-year contract to stay with the Dallas Cowboys. Jim says Prescott bet on himself and received a big payday. He says it's likely that both Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson will stay with their current teams. Souhan does say that the Chicago Bears should make a trade for Wilson and they might be willing to put together a trade offer that would be hard to refuse.

