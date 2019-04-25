Souhan; Who The Vikings Want to Take In Round 1 [PODCAST]

The Vikings have the 18th overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft tonight. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan expects the Vikings take the best player available and won't just draft for need. The biggest need on this team is offensive line help. If the Vikings don't take an offensive lineman he feels because of the depth at defensive line and tight end they might go with one of those players. Offensive linemen the Vikings could take at #18 include North Carolina State center Garrett Bradbury, Oklahoma guard Cody Ford, Alabama tackle Jonah Williams or Mississippi tackle Greg Little. Listen to Jim below.

If the Vikings choose not to take an offensive lineman at #18 they could take a defensive lineman like Clelin Ferrell or Christian Wilkins from Clemson or Iowa tight ends T.J. Hockenson or Noah Fant.

The Twins lost 7-1 at Houston last night. Justin Verlander proved to be dominate once again. Jim Souhan says Verlander is pitching differently than he did earlier in his career but is still effective.