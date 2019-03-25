Souhan; Where Do the Gophers Go From Here? [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team was bounced from the NCAA tournament Saturday by Michigan State 70-50. Senior forward Jordan Murphy was limited to 4 minutes due to back spasms which meant the Gophers played without 3 big men who saw regular minutes this season.... Eric Curry, Matz Stockman and Jordan Murphy. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan covered the Gophers in Des Moines last week. He says he really likes the team and thinks Amir Coffey will return for his senior season. Listen below.

Duke narrowly edged Central Florida to advance to the Sweet Sixteen Sunday. Jim didn't expect 1 Big Ten team who advanced to do so as easily as they did.

The Twins are gearing up for the regular season and Jim discusses how their starting rotation looks and who might close games to start the season.

