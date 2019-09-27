Souhan; Vikings/Bears Preview [PODCAST]

The Vikings could move into a first place tie Sunday if they beat the Bears in Chicago. That became possible after Green Bay lost at home to Philadelphia Thursday night. Detroit would need to lose at home against Kansas City for that to become possible too. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He previewed how the Vikings should approach the game in Chicago Sunday. Listen below.

The Twins managed to win at Detroit Thursday despite resting most of their regulars. Jim says there are some people in the organization that really want to win 100 games but he says Manager Rocco Baldelli feels that the player's health going into the playoffs in the most important.