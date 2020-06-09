Souhan; Vikings Will Re-sign Dalvin Cook [PODCAST]

Viking running back Dalvin Cook is reportedly holding out and won't be attending team activities until he receives a good contract offer or an extension. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thinks the Vikings aren't surprised by this and have a plan to re-sign Cook. He predicts Cook will receive approximately $12-$13 Million per season on a 4-year deal.

Cook is 24-years old and is coming off his finest season with the Vikings rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 13 touchdowns ties for the 2nd most all-time in Vikings history for a single season. Adrian Peterson ran for 18 touchdowns in 2009. Souhan considers Cook to be a top 5 or 6 running back in the league but not at the level of Christian McCaffrey.

Major League Baseball has offered the MLB Players Association a new deal that would be them 75 percent of their pro rated contract with 76 games in the season. The season would end in this proposal on September 27 with the postseason to follow. Jim views this offer as no better than the previous offer from the owners to the players and will be quickly rejected by the players. Jim isn't sure that the players should respond with a counter offer. It does appear clear that both sides are still far apart from a deal for Major League Baseball to return anytime soon.