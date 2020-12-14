Souhan; Vikings Will Need to Win Out [PODCAST]

The Vikings lost 26-14 at Tampa Bay Sunday to fall to 6-7 on the season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the loss Sunday puts the Vikings in a tough situation to make the playoffs. He says they'll likely need to win their remaining 3 games and will need some help. The Cardinals have moved around of the Vikings in the standings. Jim says Kirk Cousins missed some open receivers deep down field but choice the check down routes often in part because of the pressure from the Bucs defensive line.

Viking kicker Dan Bailey missed 3 field goals and 1 extra point. Jim says Bailey had been having a good season up until last week and this week was certainly a set back. He says Bailey's missed field goals are important but so was the missed coverage on the long first half touchdown pass to Scotty Miller. The Vikings have been playing this season without top defensive lineman Danielle Hunter and Michael Pierce. Jim says those two are essential for a successful Zimmer led defense. The Vikings will be a better team next year with both of them back. Jim also says the young defensive backs have improved this season and are affordable.

The Gopher Football team posted a win over Nebraska Saturday to improve to 3-3. Jim says Mohammed Ibrahim continued this great season. He says the Gophers are happy to get the Wisconsin game back on the schedule this Saturday in Madison. He expects the game to be played at this time. Hear Saturday's Gopher at Wisconsin game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports with coverage beginning at 1:00 p.m.